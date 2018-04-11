Here’s What Tristan Thomspon’s Baby Mama Jordan Craig Has To Say About His And Khloe’s Cheating Calamity

Jordan Craig Reacts To Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe

Tristan Thompson’s bangin’ baby mama, Jordan Craig, is facing the perfect opportunity to point and laugh at her successor Khloe Kardashian.

After all, Khloe met Jordan’s then-boyfriend Tristan while she was several months pregnant and attending her cousin Eniko’s wedding to comedian Kevin Hart. For all intents and purposes, it appears that Khloe and Tristan sparked up a new romance right under Jordan’s pregnant nose.

Fast forward to today. Khloe’s about to drop her own bundle of Tristan any day now and well…you know the rest.

So what manner of petty shady “that’s what your azz gets” message does she have to send Khloe’s way?

Apparently, Jordy’s simply not that kind of lady. She posted this message to her IG stories upon catching wind of her ex being up to his same old dirty doggin’ tricks with his latest pregnant girlfriend…

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.”

Well, what a classy response. Most of us would have held a whole roast session and posted something like “it’s your turn bih!” Good for Jordan being the bigger person.