Khloe’s Competition: Tristan Thompson’s Supposed Sidechick Posts Racy Texts And A Quick Flick Of Them Doing The Nasty

princess 👑 ….. A post shared by @ ms.stephaniee_ on Mar 3, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

Tristan Thompson’s Mistress Steps Forward With Sex Tape

The woman Tristan Thompson supposedly smashed in an NYC hotel last weekend is NOT a shy one by any means.

In fact, she wants everyone to know exactly who she is and how she and Tristan get down while Khloe’s off somewhere busy being pregnant.

A woman who appears to go by the name Stephanie Woods outed herself as the other woman in Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, posting the paparazzi shots of them going inside an NY hotel with the caption “let us be happy.”

Let Us Be Happy✌🏼👅🍆💦 A post shared by @ ms.stephaniee_ on Apr 10, 2018 at 4:10pm PDT

She also tagged Tristan in a few of her selfies, and posted a now-deleted photo of him with the caption “Ours :)”

The BADDEST 🚀✨ @realtristan13 A post shared by @ ms.stephaniee_ on Apr 10, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

But perhaps the boldest of her self-exposition was the 7-second clip she posted to her Instastories of what appeared to be her and Tristan engaged in intercourse. In the clip, you can’t see either of their faces, but a man believed to be Tristan is filming himself enjoying some reverse activities from a young lady with the same skin complexion and hair length as Stephanie…

To top it all off, she posted a (somewhat cringey) steamy text exchange between herself and who we assume is Tristan, promising to:

“pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off and lay u down while I suck ya p**** and say sorry. Than I’ll stick this long d*** in you slow but deep.”

…among other things. This was also deleted shortly after being posted up.

Sheesh. Well, hit the flip for more from Ms. Stephanie. She seems pretty proud of herself, and we’re sure she’s LOVING the attention smashing a ball player behind his pregnant girlfriend’s back is giving her right now…

Ezra Shaw/Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/Instagram