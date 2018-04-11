HBO Has Reportedly “Corrected” Salaries On All Its Shows To Eliminate Pay Disparities

HBO Has Correctly All “Inappropriate” Pay Gaps Within Their Staff

HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, announced on Tuesday that the network has taken steps to correct its gender pay disparities among staff. This big yet long overdue move is all thanks to Big Little Lies star and producer Reese Witherspoon, and her investment in the Time’s Up movement.

Bloys spoke about the move in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter saying, “One of the things that’s come out of thinking about the movement and some conversations with Reese, who’s really at the forefront, is something we’ve done recently. We’ve proactively gone through all of our shows—in fact, we just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay; and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward.”

Bloys didn’t elaborate on which shows needed pay adjustments, but told the publication that the network eliminated “wildly disparate” pay gaps, especially on some of their more successful shows. He said, “When you’re putting a show together, people come in with different levels of experience and maybe some people have won awards or something that makes them stand out. But when you get into season 2 or 3 of a show and the show is a success, it is much harder to justify paying people wildly disparate numbers.”

Reese Witherspoon has been one of the most outspoken advocates of the Time’s Up movement, so it’s great to see that her impact is making a difference within the network at which she’s employed. Hopefully more networks within the industry begin to make these same changes.