Oh? Young M.A.’s Latest Endeavor Is Directing An All-Female Adult Film For Pornhub

Young M.A. Is Trying Her Hand At Directing

Young M.A. has kept a consistent presence in the industry since her strong debut, and now she’s venturing away from music and into something completely left field.

The rapper most definitely isn’t shy when it comes her various endeavors, and her latest is her directorial debut which comes in the form of an all-female adult film for Pornhub. This is set to be premium content which will serve as the first edition of the adult entertainment company’s new Visionaries Director’s Club series.

M.A. serves as the director for the film, which has been named, The Gift. The visual features a whopping seven girls, which the Brooklyn native explained when she went behind-the-scenes to explain the project and her inspiration for it.

“It’s about a girl, a virgin…It’s her birthday and a friend kinda like sends her off to this place where she’s mysteriously walking through different rooms and stuff and finding out, you know, paradise.”

She explains that the adult film ties into her debut album Herstory, and that’s due to the fact that her sexual orientation is obviously part of her life’s story. She further explains, “we don’t have to put no titles on it, just know that it’s women only.”

Music from the Brooklyn native is expected to play in the background during the visual at certain “key moments,” according to Young M.A. herself.