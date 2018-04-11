Y’all Don’t Wanna Be Saved: The Most Recklessly Entertaining Tweets About Tristan Thompson’s Apparently Non-Existent Faithfulness

Twitter Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Cheating

It’s a cold, cold world out there, and absolutely nobody is safe from the jokes when it comes to the undeniable chemistry between Twitter and unfortunate situations.

Tristan Thompson was the talk of the town on Tuesday night as photos, videos, and text screenshots surfaced of him allegedly stepping out on his very pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. Some people feel bad for the ready-to-pop first time mama, and others are shouting “karma” since the couple united while Tristan’s other baby mama still had his bun in her oven.

Either way, Twitter is gonna get these jokes off–and chances are: the worse the situation, the better the jokes. See how people reacted to the news that Tristan Thompson has allegedly been acting completely reckless when it comes to his relationship…again.

Tristan Thompson: “How pregnant are you?” Khloe: “9 months.” Tristan: “It’s about that time.” Khloe: “What do you mea-“ Tristan: pic.twitter.com/5qiaSpMAMz — X (@XLNB) April 11, 2018

So Tristan Thompson just gone cheat on his baby mama after he left his baby mama who he cheated on with his baby mama for his baby mama just to leave his baby mama then cheat on his baby mama? pic.twitter.com/zQfwGMsyCy — 🕊Leo🥀 IG:spicylilmango (@queenaaalex) April 10, 2018

“Tristan, please stay faithful. I don’t need this stress. I’m 8 months pregnant.” Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/JlVVPqcLd8 — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) April 11, 2018