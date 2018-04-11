Muva’s Maturity: Amber Rose Sends A Sympathetic Message To Khloe Kardashian In The Midst Of Cheating Scandal

Amber Rose Speaks On Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Although Amber Rose once had an EPIC social media war with Khloe Kardashian she’s sending a sympathetic message her way in the midst of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

As previously reported people are buzzing over videos showing the Cleveland Cavaliers baller seemingly slobbing down random groupies and stepping out on Khloe just days before she’s set to give birth.

Now after Tristan’s ex Jordy Craig commented and shunned people for delighting in Khloe’s sadness, Amber Rose is commenting and echoing a similar sentiment.

According to Amb, while she and Khloe have had their differences, her heart is “broken for her” and “no one deserves to feel that pain” especially while pregnant.

Very mature of Muva, right? Well, some people think it was messy of Amber to comment at all.

In case you forgot what went down with Khloe and Amber here’s a refresher; Khloe got BIG mad after Amber shunned Tyga for leaving Chyna to date a “baby” [Kylie Jenner] and told Amb to STFU about her lil sis.

“Please don’t worry about my sister who has a career & her s*** together at ONLY 17,” said Khloe to Amb. Amb then clapped back with O.J. Simpson’s daughter claims and said that the Kardashians were only famous for Kim’s “whoredom.”

What do YOU think about Amber Rose’s Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson comment???