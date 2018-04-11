Kold Game: Twitter Thinks Diabolical Do-Anything Kris Jenner Set Tristan Thompson Up & It’s Hilarious

Kris Jenner filming Tristan cheating so she can boost KUWTK season 25 pic.twitter.com/lafXFxCXZr — Robin (@_MissRobin) April 11, 2018

Twitter Thinks Kris Jenner Set Tristan Up & It’s Hilarious

The Devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder and may have set scandalous poon-hopper Tristan Thompson up to dirty dog her own very preggo daughter and boost KUWTK ratings. Hahaaa, just playin, but that’s definitely what many across Twitter (jokingly) think and the tweets are absolutely hilarious.

Kris Jenner on her way over to comfort Khloe pic.twitter.com/6QycNKK4vu — ✩ (@Cindtrillella) April 10, 2018

