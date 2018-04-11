Kold Game: Twitter Thinks Diabolical Do-Anything Kris Jenner Set Tristan Thompson Up & It’s Hilarious
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Thinks Kris Jenner Set Tristan Up & It’s Hilarious
The Devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder and may have set scandalous poon-hopper Tristan Thompson up to dirty dog her own very preggo daughter and boost KUWTK ratings. Hahaaa, just playin, but that’s definitely what many across Twitter (jokingly) think and the tweets are absolutely hilarious.
Peep the hilarious Twitter speculation over Kris Jenner’s involvement in the Tristan saga on the flip.
Feature photo by Barry King/Getty Images