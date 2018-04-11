So Sad: Body Parts Of 26-Year-Old Woman With “Chocolate” Tattoo Scattered In Brooklyn Park

Body Found In Brooklyn Park IDed By Tattoo

A tattoo of the word “chocolate” helped police identify a Brooklyn woman whose body parts were scattered across a city park near her home, police told NYDailyNews today. The torso of the woman was found earlier this week and then other body parts were spread around the vicinity of the park.

Police became aware of a tattoo which led the woman’s family to come forward today and confirm her identity. Brandy Odom, 26, lived with an aunt at the Bayview Houses in Canarsie, Brooklyn, about 15 blocks from the thatch of trees where her head and naked torso were found Monday evening, police said.