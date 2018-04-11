WTF: Pregnant Restaurant Dishwasher Snaps, Murders Co-Worker With Butcher Knife During Lunch Shift

Pregnant Woman Butcher Knifes Coworker In NY

A 27-year-old pregnant woman fatally stabbed her co-worker Tuesday in a midday attack in the kitchen of a Hudson River town restaurant in New York, police tell NYDailyNews. Rosa Ramirez, who reportedly has two open criminal cases against her in Brooklyn, grabbed a butcher knife in the River City Grille in Irvington, Westchester County just before noon and repeatedly plunged it into the chest of Bonifacio Rodriguez, 39. Rodriguez was a married father of two from Yonkers, according to law enforcement sources. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he died at 12:19 p.m.

“She didn’t say word, she just grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest,” a witness told police sources. So sad. Police are still investigating the motive for the attack. Reportedly this was the town’s first murder since 1974.

Ramirez is scheduled to return to court on April 16.