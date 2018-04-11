Watch Teyana Taylor’s New Dance Solo For “First Look” [Exclusive Video]
“First Look” Premieres Tuesday, July 10th at 10pm ET/PT on BET
All eyes are on Teyana Taylor in her sexy new video to promote her new show for BET, “First Look.”
In it, the model and dancer writhes and cavorts on a basketball court in a skimpy “LA Devils” dance team outfit.
Peep the series description:
BET is bringing back fan-favorite scripted dance drama “HIT THE FLOOR”! The steamy series will continue to explore the fame, money, power and sex in professional basketball through the eyes of the LA Devils and its dance team, the Devil Girls. Fans can expect familiar faces, as well as new dancers and basketball players who will fight to stake their claim under the red hot spotlight of Devils Nation. Multi-talented Teyana Taylor joins the cast to mix things up and show off her signature moves!