FOH, Bye! Speaker Of The House Paul Ryan Announces That He Is Retiring From Congress

Image via Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

Paul Ryan To Retire From Congress

¡Adios! Don’t let the doorknob split your conservative cakes on the way out! Or do, we don’t really care.

According to CNN, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has announced that he will retire from Congress and will not seek re-election.

The Wisconsin Congressman has been in office since 1999.

Another day, another Republican getting out the game in the Trump era.