In White Folks News: Woman Shares Her Cereal With…Her Cute Pet Possum [Video]

WTF: Woman Shares Her Cereal With Her Pet Possum! Follow Us On Instagram! Watch More Videos On www.thegrandreport.com #possum #animal #animallovers #cereal #breakfast #hungry #pet #follow #followus
A post shared by thegrandreport.com (@thegrandreportofficial) on Apr 11, 2018 at 4:56am PDT
WTF: Woman Shares Her Cereal With Her Pet Possum! Follow Us On Instagram! Watch More Videos On www.thegrandreport.com #possum #animal #animallovers #cereal #breakfast #hungry #pet #follow #followus
A post shared by thegrandreport.com (@thegrandreportofficial) on Apr 11, 2018 at 4:56am PDT
(GETTY)
That thing’s coat looks really clean, but still…would you eat cereal with your dog?
Sign Up For the Bossip Newsletter