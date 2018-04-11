Cardi Candidly Says She Briefly Considered Not Keeping Her Bartier Baby—But Is She Having A Girl?
Cardi B Says She Briefly Considered Terminating Her Pregnancy
Cardi B isn’t one to hold back and she proved that one again while speaking on her pregnancy.
The “Bartier Cardi” rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” this week to dish on her “Invasion Of Privacy” album and of course her burgeoning baby bump.
According to Bardi she only pondered not keeping her baby very briefly—but then she remembered that she’s getting that SHMONEY and is readily prepared for it.
“Kinda sorta and then again I just didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing, I just didn’t want to,” said Cardi. “I just didn’t want to. You know what I’m a grown woman, I’m 25 years old, I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way—I’m a shmillionaire. I’m prepared for this!”
She also dispelled rumors that she can’t continue a career with a baby.
“It really bothers me and disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh, I feel sorry for you. Oh, your career is over.’ And it’s like, why can’t I have both? As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? I want both.”
Sit down haters!
There are also rumors swirling that someone close to Cardi spilled the beans on the sex of her baby…
Hit the flip to see who we’re talking about.
Cardi’s sister Hennessy might’ve accidentally told the world that Cardi and Offset are having a baby girl.
In a since reworded post, Hennessy told Cardi she wanted to “hold ur baby and give her all the kisses” before changing her caption to “hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses.”
A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom! You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. you took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies. Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without me asking… to our little brother you give him whatever he imagines …. every time I use to see your adorable baby pictures , I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can’t believe we’re having a baby! hehehehe and to my brother @offsetyrn @iamcardib Auntie hennny aowwwww 💁🏾♀️
Nice job Henny!