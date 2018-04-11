Cardi Candidly Says She Briefly Considered Not Keeping Her Bartier Baby—But Is She Having A Girl?

Okurrrrr!

Cardi B Says She Briefly Considered Terminating Her Pregnancy

Cardi B isn’t one to hold back and she proved that one again while speaking on her pregnancy.

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” this week to dish on her “Invasion Of Privacy” album and of course her burgeoning baby bump.

According to Bardi she only pondered not keeping her baby very briefly—but then she remembered that she’s getting that SHMONEY and is readily prepared for it.

“Kinda sorta and then again I just didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing, I just didn’t want to,” said Cardi. “I just didn’t want to. You know what I’m a grown woman, I’m 25 years old, I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way—I’m a shmillionaire. I’m prepared for this!”

She also dispelled rumors that she can’t continue a career with a baby.

“It really bothers me and disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh, I feel sorry for you. Oh, your career is over.’ And it’s like, why can’t I have both? As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? I want both.”

Sit down haters!

