SMH: Racist Target Employee Tossed For Placing Neo-Nazi Messages In Diaper Boxes

Racist Target Employees Spreads “It’s Ok To Be White” Message In Multiple States Via Diaper Packages

Target just plucked-off one of their employees after mysterious Neo-Nazi messages were found in several of their stores inside of diaper packages. According to Gizmo, the cards made their way into boxes of diapers opened by customers in DC and Florida, with another incident reported in Tennessee last month. According to the ADL, the cards advertise a number of white supremacist websites including The Right Stuff, the Daily Stormer, and the Traditionalist Worker Party.

One of the messages posted up by the ADL reads “It’s Okay To Be White”, a phrase that has become popular online with White supremacists eager to sell racism as a legitimate form of identity politics. SMH.

A Target customer found a card in a box of diapers that read “It’s Okay to be White,” and on the reverse side promoted numerous white supremacist groups & sites. We have reached out to local and federal law enforcement about this incident. Learn more: https://t.co/OJmXcJIQo3 pic.twitter.com/1thYdQKsu4 — ADL Arizona (@ADLArizona) April 2, 2018

Target contacted Gizmo, and confirmed they caught and fired the perp.

“We sincerely apologize to guests who received an inappropriate message in their Target purchase and thank them for calling it to our attention,” Target spokesperson Danielle Schumann wrote. “After being made aware of the situation, we immediately launched a thorough investigation to address the concerns and put a stop to it. We have identified the source, and given this is a violation of our policies and our commitment to inclusivity, terminated the team member.”

The least Target could have done is expose this punk’s name. Do you think the perp should be charged with a crime?