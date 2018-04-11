Welp: All Of The Kardashians Unfollow Third Trimester Cheater Tristan Thompson, Including Khloe

The Kardashians Distance Themselves From Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

The Kardashians have been awkwardly silent through this latest sister scandal involving pregnant Khloe being betrayed by her baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But they’ve at the very least unfollowed him on social media, indicating it’s a WRAP for anymore “brotherly” love between them and Tristan. Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, mama Kris and even Scott Disick unfollowed him on instagram after his messy cheating videos and photos surfaced online yesterday.

Previously, the Kardashian-Jenners welcomed Tristan with open arms. They even hosted his surprise birthday, with Kris and Kylie Jenner front in center of the celebration.

Okuuuuurrrr A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 11, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

Meanwhile, Kim and Koruth have been posting up vacation flicks through the turmoil Tristan stirred up for Khloe online. Kylie is busy promoting her beauty line too. Khloe has unfollowed Tristan but has yet to remove any of their photos or make a comment. Their baby girl is do any day now, I’m sure they both just want peace on her arrival day.

Do you think Tristan can do anything to fix this mess??