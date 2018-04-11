National Sibling Day: Hennessy Carolina Joins Baby Bumpin’ Bardi On TRL And At Her Lit A$$ Gold Album Party

Cardi B Kicks It With Baby Sis For National Sibling Day

Cardi B celebrated National Sibling Day by bringing baby sis Hennessy Carolina along on her press run to “TRL”. The sisters coordinated in colorful print sets and took on Sway’s questions as a dynamic duo.

The sisters kept the party rolling later in the day by doing some dancing on couches for Cardi’s Gold Album release party at Moxy Hotel.

Hennessy admits to losing one of Cardi's pricy Gucci bags