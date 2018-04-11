National Sibling Day: Hennessy Carolina Joins Baby Bumpin’ Bardi On TRL And At Her Lit A$$ Gold Album Party
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Kicks It With Baby Sis For National Sibling Day
Cardi B celebrated National Sibling Day by bringing baby sis Hennessy Carolina along on her press run to “TRL”. The sisters coordinated in colorful print sets and took on Sway’s questions as a dynamic duo.
The sisters kept the party rolling later in the day by doing some dancing on couches for Cardi’s Gold Album release party at Moxy Hotel.
Hit the flip for more great photos from the day as well as footage from TRL where Hennessy admits to losing one of Cardi’s pricy Gucci bags
Janelle Monae felt up Cardi’s baby bump
Nore looks like he had the time of his life
Yo Gotti stopped through
NeYo made an appearance too
And the Cardi lookalike models were a big hit!