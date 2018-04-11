National Sibling Day: Hennessy Carolina Joins Baby Bumpin’ Bardi On TRL And At Her Lit A$$ Gold Album Party

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9

Cardi B Hennessy Carolina

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Cardi B Kicks It With Baby Sis For National Sibling Day

Cardi B celebrated National Sibling Day by bringing baby sis Hennessy Carolina along on her press run to “TRL”. The sisters coordinated in colorful print sets and took on Sway’s questions as a dynamic duo.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Cardi B attends CARDI B "Gold Album" Release Party at Moxy Hotel on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

The sisters kept the party rolling later in the day by doing some dancing on couches for Cardi’s Gold Album release party at Moxy Hotel.

Hit the flip for more great photos from the day as well as footage from TRL where Hennessy admits to losing one of Cardi’s pricy Gucci bags

Charlamagne Tha God Cardi B Hennessy Carolina Sway

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Cardi B visits MTV TRL at MTV Studios on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

MTV/TRL/Getty Images

meeting @beyonce makes everyone nervous — even @iamcardib!!!

A post shared by TRL (@trl) on

Siblings Day @hennessycarolina @trl

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Came thru DRIPPIN !!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Cardi B and Janelle Mone attend CARDI B "Gold Album" Release Party at Moxy Hotel on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Janelle Monae felt up Cardi’s baby bump

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Cardi B (2nd L) and N.O.R.E. (r) attend the CARDI B "Gold Album" Release Party at Moxy Hotel on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Nore looks like he had the time of his life

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Yo Gotti and Cardi B (rear) attend the CARDI B "Gold Album" Release Party at Moxy Hotel on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Yo Gotti stopped through

    Continue Slideshow

    Johnny Nunez/WireImage

    NeYo made an appearance too

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Cardi B attends CARDI B "Gold Album" Release Party at Moxy Hotel on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

    Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

    And the Cardi lookalike models were a big hit!

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Cardi B Models attend CARDI B "Gold Album" Release Party at Moxy Hotel on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

    Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Gut Full of Human

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus