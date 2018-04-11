Get Your Life Together: Alleged Domestic Abuser Nick Gordon Sobbing Uncontrollably As Cops Arrest Him

Image via WENN

Nick Gordon Bawls On Police Body Cam Before Arrest

Nick Gordon is need of a jail cell and serious therapy.

The shady and slizzard alleged abuser was arrested last month after claiming that he girlfriend, Laura Leal, had attacked him.

Turns out she was the one who was attacked.

In the officer’s body cam recorded a clearly intoxicated Nick sobbing like a lil’ b!tc# according to this TMZ video. Leal told the cops that he had threatened to kill himself so he could “be with his angels”, ostensibly referring to Bobbi Kristina and Whitney Houston.

SMFH.