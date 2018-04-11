Poor Peachless Thang: Did Sheree’s Prison Bae Play A Part In Her RHOA Firing?
By now you should’ve heard the news, Sheree Whitfield’s reportedly been fired from the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”
After getting obliterated by the ladies during Sunday’s #RHOAReunion for her “bone collecting” ways…
she reportedly wasn’t offered a peach for season 11.
Now more rumors have emerged including one that claims that her prison bae unknowingly played a part in her firing.
A source told TheJasmineBrandd that since Bravo couldn’t film in the prison where he’s incarcerated, Sheree’s storyline turned stale.
“Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail. This is causing a problem with her storyline.”
Sheree’s (of course) reportedly “very upset” about her firing. She was brought back in season 8 only to be let go two seasons later.
Poor thang! Do YOU think Sheree deserved to get her peach pulled???
If you tuned in to Sunday’s reunion you also saw Sheree get defensive when asked about her She By Sheree clothing line. According to Sheree her brand will have athleisure wear like joggers.
“Joggers, it’s more lifestyle. {It’s coming oust] September, spring, summer.”
According to Kandi, she has no idea why Sheree snapped on her about her fashions.
BravoTV.com: What did you think when Shereé came for you about that She by Shereé question?
I have no idea what her problem was. It felt like she was ready for war and was ready to give it to whoever said a word to her. I didn’t feel like I said anything worth being snapped on.
How dreadful.