Poor Peachless Thang: Did Sheree’s Prison Bae Play A Part In Her RHOA Firing?

Did Tyrone Gilliams Play A Part In Sheree’s RHOA Firing?

By now you should’ve heard the news, Sheree Whitfield’s reportedly been fired from the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

After getting obliterated by the ladies during Sunday’s #RHOAReunion for her “bone collecting” ways…

she reportedly wasn’t offered a peach for season 11.

Now more rumors have emerged including one that claims that her prison bae unknowingly played a part in her firing.

A source told TheJasmineBrandd that since Bravo couldn’t film in the prison where he’s incarcerated, Sheree’s storyline turned stale.

“Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail. This is causing a problem with her storyline.”

Sheree’s (of course) reportedly “very upset” about her firing. She was brought back in season 8 only to be let go two seasons later.

#unbothered #RHOA 💅 A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Apr 8, 2018 at 4:31pm PDT

Poor thang! Do YOU think Sheree deserved to get her peach pulled???

More on the flip.