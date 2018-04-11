Exclusive: Nelly Asks Judge For A Protective Order Shielding His “Private” Financial Records In Rape Case; Accuser Fires Back

Seattle Woman Suing Nelly After She Said He Raped Her; Rapper Said Encounter Was Consensual

Nelly has asked a judge to issue a protective order shielding his financial info from prying eyes in his civil rape suit – but his accuser isn’t having it.

The “Hot In Herre” rapper said in court papers that his accuser, Monique Greene’s, demand for info like his confidential financial, taxes, contract terms, total yearly income and business information is too much for him to handle and won’t add anything constructive to the case. He wants the judge to toss Greene’s demand for Nelly’s business and financial information and tax returns because they are “over broad and unduly burdensome,” and are “not calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.”

The rapper said he’s worried his private info will be leaked to the media and other “third parties,” and cause him embarrassment and harm, according to his court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

However, Greene fired back, and said her asks were “routine” and he doesn’t spell out how he’ll be harmed if the judge doesn’t step in – except for the fact that he is a celebrity. Greene’s lawyer said Nelly doesn’t deserve special treatment and said it was shocking that Nelly sued his accuser for defamation – but then had the gall to try to get out of evidence collection that’s not out of the ordinary for these types of cases.

Greene has asked for info like Nelly’s tax returns from the last five years, information on his income from concerts, music and photography.