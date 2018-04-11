Braxton Family Values Exclusive: Towanda Braxton Embarrassed After Jealous Ex-Hubby Andre Airs Her Out On Instagram [VIDEO]

“Braxton Family Values” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Towanda Braxton is left saddened and shaken after her ex hubby Andre – the father of her kids – calls her a “thot” on social media.

In our exclusive clip, the Braxton sister, who is known as the responsible one, complains to her mother Evelyn and sister Trina that Andre believed she was seeing another man, and took to Instagram to vent his frustration. Towanda also reveals that despite their divorce, Andre still lives with her in their family home.

Check out the clip above.