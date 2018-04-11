Krushed: Khloe Kardashian Kut A Fool When She Discovered Her Baby Daddy Had A Publicly-Traded Peen

Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Khloe Kardashian Went Ballistic On Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is in a very fragile state right now. Not only is she SUPER pregnant with dirty dog Tristan Thompson’s baby, she’s enduring a very embarrassing scandal as a result of his brazen ho-hopping.

According to PageSix, Khloe LOST IT on Tristan when she saw the videos and photos of his philandering.

A source close to the Kardashian family said pregnant Khloé, who is due to give birth to their daughter any day now, “was devastated when she saw the pictures of Tristan with that girl, she went absolutely ballistic at him. She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?”

Based on her past boyfriend decisions, Khloe clearly let’s “love” blind her to the facts of life.

“The truth is that he has a bad reputation, they had warned Khloé about him, he’s done this before. But she didn’t want to hear it, she loves him.”

A USMagazine report reveals that Khloe is ready to high-tail it out of Cleveland ASAP in light of the recent dirty dog developments.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” the insider says. “She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter’s home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

Yeah, its WAY too late for Khloe to hop on a plane so unfortunately for her, she’ll have to suffer these next few days/weeks in the city that undoubtedly reminds her of Tristan’s betrayal.

Foul.