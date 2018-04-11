Jesus Take The Wheel: IG Models And Party Promoters Among Six Killed In Private Plane Crash On Arizona Golf Course

Six Killed In Vegas Crash

This is so sad. Six people, including four 20-something social media stars were killed in a tragic plane crash at an Arizona golf course Monday night.

According to New York Post reports, 23-year-old Mariah Sunshine Coogan, 26-year-old Anand “Happy” Patel and 22-year-old Helena Lagos were killed along with the plane’s owner, 28-year-old James Pedroza and two others who have not been identified. The group was leaving Arizona in Pedroza’s Piper PA-24 Comanche when it crashed after takeoff.

Pedroza, a VIP host at the Mirage nightclub in Vegas, boasted about purchasing the plane on Instagram on Feb. 7, but was not believed to be piloting the plane, according to DailyMail reports. Pedroza was an avid traveler and had visited some 36 countries during his lifetime. He and Lagos had been dating for nearly six months according to Fox 5 News.

Coogan, who had been in Phoenix for the Phoenix Light Festival, posted an IG story from the plane for her 27,000 Instagram followers with the hashtag #VegasLetsGo, that also showed Patel. Also popular on social media, Patel’s account had 44.6K followers and included photos of him posing with private planes, baby tigers and at concerts in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City, where he lived.

Investigators looking into whether the plane was equipped to carry so many people.

Super sad right? Prayers up for their loved ones.