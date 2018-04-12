Really Mona?! You Won’t Believe Who’s Allegedly The Highest Paid Person On #LHHATL
- By Bossip Staff
Alleged Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Salaries Revealed
The copious cash the cast of #LHHATL allegedly makes has been revealed.
According to InTouchWeekly the cast is paid handsomely for their antics, some of them to the tune of nearly half a million dollars.
InTouch reports that before she made her grandiose “Run Me Money” exit, Mona Scott Young’s production team was giving Joseline Hernandez a whopping $400,000 per season.
No word on what she’ll make on her Miami based spin-off but we’re SURE the Puerto Rican Princess will cash out.
Now that Joseline’s off the show, there’s someone else who’s allegedly making close to the $400K she’s got…
