Really Mona?! You Won’t Believe Who’s Allegedly The Highest Paid Person On #LHHATL

Dirty doggin’ clearly pays…

Alleged Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Salaries Revealed

The copious cash the cast of #LHHATL allegedly makes has been revealed.

According to InTouchWeekly the cast is paid handsomely for their antics, some of them to the tune of nearly half a million dollars.

InTouch reports that before she made her grandiose “Run Me Money” exit, Mona Scott Young’s production team was giving Joseline Hernandez a whopping $400,000 per season.

No word on what she’ll make on her Miami based spin-off but we’re SURE the Puerto Rican Princess will cash out.

Now that Joseline’s off the show, there’s someone else who’s allegedly making close to the $400K she’s got…

Hit the flip.