Alleged Johnson & Johnson Cancer Victim Awarded Another $80 Million In Lawsuit, $117 Million Total

Stephen Lanzo Awarded $80 Million In Johnson & Johnson Case

A man who alleges that Johnson & Johnson talcum powder lead to a cancer diagnosis just secured another huge victory in court. The company and its supplier have been ordered to pay an additional $80 million to a man who claims baby powder gave him cancer, bringing his total winnings to $117 million.

The Daily Mail reports that Stephen Lanzo, 46, filed a lawsuit after being diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2016 that he says was a direct result of Johnson & Johnson talcum powder.

Lanzo and his wife like several other plaintiffs claim that Johnson & Johnson knowingly peddled products contaminated with carcinogenic asbestos and did nothing to warn the public.

Lanzo was awarded $30 million while his wife was awarded $7 million. On Wednesday however, the DM reports that they were awarded an additional $80 million in punitive damages.

Johnson & Johnson and its supplier Imerys Talc are planning to appeal.

As previously reported Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $417 million in another baby powder cancer case but it was later overturned.