Khloe Wept: A Gallery Of Men Who Cheated Or Dumped Their Pregnant Baes

Men Who Dirty Dogged Pregnant Baes Tristan Thompson is all over the news for cheating on his pregnant boo Khloe Kardashian, MULTIPLE times. It’s peak dirty dog behavior, but he’s not alone. Plenty of men have dumped or cheated on their pregnant significant others because guys can be really mean sometimes, in case you haven’t heard. What follows is a list of guys who did the dirtiest of deeds by stepping out away from pregnant women. Take a look and pray you’re not in any of these situations.

Keke Wyatt – Her husband just divorced her while she was pregnant with child number NINE. NINE.

Jordan Craig – Before Khloe, there was Jordan, who Tristan dumped for Khloe while she was pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam – Her man left her just a week before she went into labor.

Tiki Barber – He left his wife while she was pregnant so she could he could wife up that sorry Becky of his.

Shar Jackson – K Fed left her for Britney Spears while she was toting a gut full of pop lockin’ white guy.

Christina Milian – She was pregnant when she got dropped by The-Dream during his cheating escapade with his chunky assistant.

Kelis – She and Nas split while she was pregnant and she didn’t even let him know when she went to labor.

Bridget Moynahan – Tom Brady got her and Gisele pregnant at the same time and he chose Gisele.

Denise Richards – Citing Sheen’s wild drinking and drugs she fled while preggers.

Mary-Louise Parker – Her boyfriend left her for Claire Danes while she was pregnant with their kid. Ouch.