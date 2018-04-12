Khloe Wept: A Gallery Of Men Who Cheated Or Dumped Their Pregnant Baes

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

Men Who Dirty Dogged Pregnant Baes

Tristan Thompson is all over the news for cheating on his pregnant boo Khloe Kardashian, MULTIPLE times. It’s peak dirty dog behavior, but he’s not alone. Plenty of men have dumped or cheated on their pregnant significant others because guys can be really mean sometimes, in case you haven’t heard. What follows is a list of guys who did the dirtiest of deeds by stepping out away from pregnant women.

Take a look and pray you’re not in any of these situations.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

Keke Wyatt – Her husband just divorced her while she was pregnant with child number NINE. NINE.

Jordan Craig – Before Khloe, there was Jordan, who Tristan dumped for Khloe while she was pregnant.

Credit: Alberto Reyes/WENN.com

Keshia Knight Pulliam – Her man left her just a week before she went into labor.

When: 05 Nov 2014
Credit: Hugh Dillon/WENN.com

Tiki Barber – He left his wife while she was pregnant so she could he could wife up that sorry Becky of his.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Shar Jackson – K Fed left her for Britney Spears while she was toting a gut full of pop lockin’ white guy.

Christina Milian – She was pregnant when she got dropped by The-Dream during his cheating escapade with his chunky assistant.

Kelis – She and Nas split while she was pregnant and she didn’t even let him know when she went to labor.

    Credit: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com

    Bridget Moynahan – Tom Brady got her and Gisele pregnant at the same time and he chose Gisele.

    When: 26 Jan 2017
    Credit: WENN.com

    Denise Richards – Citing Sheen’s wild drinking and drugs she fled while preggers.

    Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

    Mary-Louise Parker – Her boyfriend left her for Claire Danes while she was pregnant with their kid. Ouch.

    When: 25 May 2017
    Credit: Becher/WENN.COM

    Heidi Klum – On the day she announced her pregnancy to Flavio Briatoni, he was spotted kissing another woman. Cold world.

