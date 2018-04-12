Don’t Tell Gabby: D Wade Chit-Chatted With Flawless Baaaawdy Goddess Taylor Rooks & Hilarity Ensued

D Wade trying so hard to not look 😭🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/0DiRbLaTxn — Wenger Pls (@BasedChasen) April 10, 2018

D Wade’s Chat With Taylor Rooks Sparked Twitter Hilarity

So, the funniest thing randomly happened the other day: Superstar baller Dwyane Wade sat down with flawless baaaawdy Goddess/sports journalist Taylor Rooks and chit-chatted it up on her Timeout podcast in a seemingly innocent moment that sparked a hilarious meme wave you absolutely have to see.

D Wade + Taylor Rooks = TEMPTATION pic.twitter.com/BGcI5docEo — NotThatSerious (@NTSPod) April 10, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter chatter over D Wade’s recent visit to Taylor Rook’s show on the flip. (And yes,

Gabby Union is photoshopped into the pic)