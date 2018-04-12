Peachless Sheree Whitfield Comes For NeNe Leakes Over Alleged Credit Card Fraud

Sheree Whitfield “Exposes” NeNe Leakes

Sheree Whitfield has officially been booted from RHOA for the second time…but that’s not going to stop her from throwing darts at and carrying bones for her former castmates.

Sheree apparently had a few additional things to get off her chest today, in response to a lot of things she heard NeNe saying about Season 10 and her castmates in several interviews over the last few weeks. She decided this would be a great time to bring up NeNe’s own supposed illegal activity, since she has so much to say about her prison bae‘s…well, prisoner status.

I am not worried one iota about ur lies or anyone coming to me about what I was able to accomplish hands down, ALONE. I know being the bitter, nasty, jealous. hateful person u r, it may b hard to swallow, so not surprised u would hate and try to discredit. But what else would one expect from a woman who wishes RAPE on another woman! #vile Just know I sleep great at night and am very much at peace with ZERO worries! U on the other hand not so clear! R u still making those large credit card purchases and running up ur cc’s then calling them same cards in stolen or lost? How many times have u done that now? #fraud The FEDS may b coming to u! Won’t b long boo! God dont like ugly!! And its so obvious the envy, hate and jealousy u have.. .u “claim” ur mad bcuz 1.U inserted urself in my personal life with your comments/opinions 2. bcuz I didn’t tell you had multiple bugs in ur house??? #girlbye#callOrkin #Twitterfingers #cyberbully u saw me for months but said none about this…even when I confronted u multiple times! So no, WRONG GIRL and WRONG ANALOGY! #BitterB*TCH

Sheesh, tell us how you really feel then, Sheree!

Of course, you know NeNe had to speak her piece once again…this time shading Sheree’s spring/summer stutters about her She By Sheree line at the reunion:

Now I’m doing CREDIT CARD FRAUD! My credit wasn’t even good enough to get a credit card back then until i became THAT GIRL😂🤸🏾‍♂️😂🤸🏾‍♂️😂🤸🏾‍♂️ — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 11, 2018

This girl is so mad with me over nothing! I’m the only one that can get her to talk😂🤸🏾‍♂️😂 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 11, 2018

See y’all Spring Summer September in my Joggers🏃🏿 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️ — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 11, 2018

I don’t know why i’m so jealous of these girls😩 i literally have nothing and have done nothing! I wanna be “Dat Girl” Round Spring Summer September in my joggers🏃🏾‍♂️ fingers crossed 🤞 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 12, 2018

It’s mostly lifestyle🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤣 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 12, 2018

We wonder how long these two will keep going at it, since Sheree isn’t even a part of the program anymore.

Getty