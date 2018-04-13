Oh, No Reason: A(nother) Friendly Reminder That Jordan Craig Is Fine As All Outdoors

- By Bossip Staff
Tristan Thompson's baby mama and ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig leaves The Ivy with friends in West Hollywood. She was pregnant when he started dating Khloe Kardashian and their babies will actually be half siblings.

Splash News

Jordan Craig Is Fine

So let’s get this straight: Tristan Thompson left a pregnant Jordan Craig for Khloe Kardashian then cheated on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with a woman who looks like the pregnant Jordan Craig he left in the first place. Get it? All of this could have been avoided if Tristan had just realized the queen he was with the first time and stayed his a$$ at home.

Don’t worry. We got it covered. Let’s enjoy Jordan’s bae-ness and point and laugh at Tristan for messing THIS up.

    When in #ROMA 🇮🇹🍦 Look from: @WhatJordyWore

    A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

    PERMANENT M O O D 😊

    A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

    Adventure Day! Black sand beach & Quad Biking 😜

    A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

    "Gwannn big up ya self J!" 😬😜🤗

    A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

