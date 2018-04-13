Oh, No Reason: A(nother) Friendly Reminder That Jordan Craig Is Fine As All Outdoors

Jordan Craig Is Fine

So let’s get this straight: Tristan Thompson left a pregnant Jordan Craig for Khloe Kardashian then cheated on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with a woman who looks like the pregnant Jordan Craig he left in the first place. Get it? All of this could have been avoided if Tristan had just realized the queen he was with the first time and stayed his a$$ at home.

Don’t worry. We got it covered. Let’s enjoy Jordan’s bae-ness and point and laugh at Tristan for messing THIS up.