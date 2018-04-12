Congratulations: Rapper G Herbo & GF Welcome Baby Boy

G Herbo & Girlfriend Ariana Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for G Herbo and his baby mama Ari. They finally welcomed home their lil seed. G Herbo almost missed the birth with his recent legal troubles. The rapper was arrested on gun charges in Chicago, missing his own baby shower. Now out on bail, G Herbo can breathe easier…

Ari showed off a snap of their baby’s head and shared his name. They tributed his middle name to late rapper Fredo Santana, who die due to kidney failure.

Meet Yosohn Santan Wright.

Congratulations Herbo and Ari!