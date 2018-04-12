Trap-Fil-A: Atlanta Woman Pulls Out The Breakfast Biscuit During Drive-Thru Argument With The Opps

Image via Getty

Woman Pulls Gun During Fight At Atlanta Chic-Fil-A

S#!t got real yesterday morning at an Atlanta Chick-Fil-A according to WSB-TV.

Shortly after 9 am, police were called to the popular chicken spot in response to a report that woman had pulled out the blam-blicky after arguing with another woman at the drive-thru window.

A witness captured the whole confrontation on her cell phone camera.

After this altercation, the police were called to another location where the women continued their fight; both admitted to being involved in the Chick-Fil-A incident.

While we’re glad no one was injured or killed, the woman who pulled out the gun looks like a clown doing all the extras and still getting hemmed up by her opp. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after the 2nd police call.

