A 'Lil Positivity: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Flip A House For Charity In Upcoming HGTV Special

- By Bossip Staff
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Headed To Our TV Screens

 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are constantly portraying their beautiful coupledom to the world via social media, but now the two are making their way to our TV screens for even more couple goals.

The Being Mary Jane star and the recently-returned to Miami Heat NBA star aren’t doing a reality show based off of their relationship, but the couple did film their own HGTV special recently, which is set to air tonight!

All-Star Flip is going to star the Wades in a 30-minute episode, as the two flip a run-down Miami home into something beautiful for charity.

“Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I’ve been a little real estate obsessed,” Union said in a release for the special. “It took awhile, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house.”

The two will work together as they buy, overhaul and flip a home in an up-and-coming Miami neighborhood. Of the experience, Wade added, “And we’re doing it to raise money for charity. So how could I say no?”

All-Star Flip airs on HGTV tonight, April 12 at 9:30.

