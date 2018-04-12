Did T.I. INVENT Trap Music (Or Should He Pay Homage To UGK, Ball & G, Three 6 Mafia & Master P)?

T.I.’s Claim To Trap Music Fame Sparks Internet Chaos

The whole entire internet has been A B L A Z E over whether T.I. actually INVENTED trap music or simply popularized an already existing Rap subgenre bubbling in the south.

Now, it’s absolutely fair to say Tip was the first to mainstream “Trap Music” but “inventing” a subgenre that, based on its very definition, had already been immortalized by UGK, Ball & G, Master P, 3-6 and The Dungeon Family YEARS before his reign? Ehhh, that’s where things swerve left.

And that’s only the warm up argument before the Gucci and Jeezy fans pull up, pop out and argue that the actual trap music sound (soul-pounding 808s splashed with glorious synths) was perfected by the legendary Trap Titans who changed the game forever with their iconic debuts.

So yea, it’s complicated but also the hottest (and most entertaining) online debate that we’ve looped you into on the flip.