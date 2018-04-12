Would You? Khloe Kardashian Will Still Allow Dirty Dog D Distributor Tristan Thompson To Witness Baby’s Birth

Image via Photographer Group/Splash News

Khloe Kardashian Will Still Allow Tristan Thompson In Delivery Room

If ever there was a time when some patriarchal pettiness would be understandable, it’s now.

According to TMZ, despite the soul-searing embarrassment she’s suffering, Khloe Kardashian will still allow Tristan Thompson in the delivery room when their baby girl comes into the world.

Khloe is still enraged at Tristan but sources say that she still understands that this is one of the most important events in both of their lives and doesn’t want her personal feelings to rob the coochie-craving Cav of the opportunity.

Regardless of how f**ked up their relationship is, Tristan will always be that lil’ girl’s father. He ain’t really going anywhere.

Would you allow your brazenly cheating significant other into the delivery room if you were Khloe?