Hustle & Soul Preview: Ana & Thandie Face Off Again Over Chef Lawrence’s Community D [Exclusive Clip]

Hustle & Soul Aira Thursday Night At 10 P.M. On WeTV

Chef Lawrence’s baby mama Ana and his side chick Thandie have another ugly confrontation over their man in the latest episode of “Hustle & Soul.”

In it, Ana derides Thandie for having the gall to show up at a dinner party that she and Chef Lawrence hosted at their family home. After Ana labels Thandie a “side b**ch,” Thandie admits she still loves her chef boss – and things go all the way left.

Peep the episode description:

Lawrence deals with the aftermath of his ruined investor party; his Miami plan is at risk. Cola’s beau causes major drama his first day. After her fight with Ana, Candice turns to LP, but when she bashes his Baby Mama, he leaves & Candice erupts!

Check out the clip above.