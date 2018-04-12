Celebrity Seeds: Asher Oyelowo And Christian Combs Hit Up The Dolce & Gabbana Mercer Street Opening

- By Bossip Staff
Christian Casey Combs



Diddy And David Oyelowo’s Sons Attend D&G Store Opening In Soho

We’ve told you about Diddy and Kim’s son Christian Combs forays into fashion in the past, even appearing in campaigns and runway shows for Dolce & Gabbana.

But did you know that acclaimed actor David Oyelowo also has a son who models for the brand?

Asher Oyelowo



Asher Oyelowo walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show this weekend and also made an appearance (like Christian, and Naomi Campbell) at the brand’s Mercer Street opening Wednesday.

Hit the flip for more photos from the opening and to see shots of Asher modeling.

Naomi Campbell



I was feelin myself a little at the end 😂😂😂

A post shared by Asher Oyelowo (@asher_oyelowo) on

