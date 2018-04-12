Celebrity Seeds: Asher Oyelowo And Christian Combs Hit Up The Dolce & Gabbana Mercer Street Opening

Diddy And David Oyelowo’s Sons Attend D&G Store Opening In Soho

We’ve told you about Diddy and Kim’s son Christian Combs forays into fashion in the past, even appearing in campaigns and runway shows for Dolce & Gabbana.

But did you know that acclaimed actor David Oyelowo also has a son who models for the brand?

Asher Oyelowo walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show this weekend and also made an appearance (like Christian, and Naomi Campbell) at the brand’s Mercer Street opening Wednesday.

