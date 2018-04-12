Shade Or No Shade? Sources Say THIS Is How Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Feel About Each Other

Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Have No Animosity, Both Respect Each Other

Ever since Cardi B scored a huge hit with “Bodak Yellow” people have been claiming that Nicki Minaj is salty AF, but it turns out the two female rappers have at least one thing in common and that’s respect for each other.

Multiple sources tell US Weekly that Nicki purposely waited a few days after Cardi B’s album dropped to release her own new music.

Cardi’s debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, dropped last Friday, April 6, while Minaj is releasing two new singles “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 12.

“There isn’t any animosity between the two of them, even though some fans try to make up beef and create issues,” one source tells Us. “Nicki really respects Cardi and will always root for the success of other female artists and MCs. But now she’s ready to come back.” A second source echoes, “Cardi is focused on her own music and respects all the female rappers that came before her.”

The first source tells Us that the “Starships” singer “spent the past few months focusing on finishing and perfecting“ the as-yet-untitled project. “Now she’s ready to return to the spotlight and promote it,” the source says. “She’s excited to go on tour again and see her fans.”

Cardi spoke on the web-concocted beef during an interview last week

“I just really feel like it’s internet made-up. I really feel like fans and people really want to see that happen because it’s really entertaining,” the “Bodak Yellow” MC said on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Friday. “I remember when Nicki and Remy [Ma] was beefing and everybody was tuning in like, ‘Ooh, what’s next?’”

Do you believe that there’s really no hard feelings between these two? Or are they just being politically correct?