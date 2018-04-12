Congratulations! Sean John & John Wall Gift Deserving HS Seniors New Suits For The Prom

Teens Treated To Sean John Merch For Being Standout Students

A group of praiseworthy teenagers were rewarded for staying on the right path with Sean John new suits, watches and cologne – just in time for the prom.

The roughly dozen young men from Washington, D.C. and Raleigh, N.C. spent the weekend in NYC at the Sean John showroom in midtown, where they were gifted with the new merch because of their good academic standing and commitment to making something of their lives.

“Honestly, it’s exciting and it’s a blessing,” said Ramel Bussey, 17, of Raleigh, N.C., who plans to attend Wake Tech University in the fall to study nursing, said. “I feel special. I feel like it’s a reward in a way, from God. It’s telling me to keep it up.”

The John Wall Foundation partnered with the label to launch the Sean John x Prom Project in 2015 to give young men a pat on the back for staying on the straight and narrow, and encourage them to dream big, Washington Wizards star John Wall told BOSSIP.

“We all have the opportunity to be something special in this world, and I want these young men to know that whether you’re a basketball player, doctor – whatever it is, that you have the opportunity to do it, you just have to give 110 percent effort.” Wall told us.

Wall added: “A lot of these young men are in less fortunate situations, or don’t have the opportunity to do anything or have a father figure, so they use different routes to try to get away. I’m just one of those people who are trying to keep them in a positive mindset and keep them on the right road.”

Inside the Sean John showroom on Saturday, tailors and stylists measured the teens and prepped their duds in time for their big nights at the prom. The scene delighted Ayo Midejeje, 17 of Washington, D.C. who just recovered from cancer to attend the weekend in NYC.

“This makes me feel like a man,” the high school senior said, smiling.

