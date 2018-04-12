Wayment: Thot-Licker Tristan Thompson Looks Happy AF Last Night, Despite Kleveland Khloe Stans Booing Him

Tristan Thompson Brushes Off Crowd Boos In Cleveland After Allegedly Cheating

Yesterday Tristan Thompson returned to the court for the first time since his alleged cheating videos dropped and the fans were not silent about whose side they are on. Khloe supported allegedly showered him with boos when he was showed on the Quicken Loans jumbo-tron.

#Cavs fans booed Tristan Thompson when he was shown on screen. He wasn't announced coming off the bench by the PA announcer, either. — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 12, 2018

One fan actually held up a huge sign that read “We [Heart] Khloe.

@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!! pic.twitter.com/I2GDLM9XMo — Emma Ours (@OursEmma) April 12, 2018

Despite the crowd taunting, Tristan seemed to be in great spirits, smiling and engaging with teammates. He did however, skip out on the media portion of last nights game…

TT’s next schedule game is Sunday, but it’s unknown if he’ll be present. Reportedly, Khloe is set to give birth to their baby girl Saturday.

Caption this: What do you think he and his teammates are talking about here???