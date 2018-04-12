Rude Rapper Jim Jones Has Some Ugly Answers For Long Suffering Love Chrissy On “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” [VIDEO]

Chrissy Tells Jim Jones Her Needs, But He Refuses To Participate

Here we go again… After twenty years of courtship, Chrissy is still trying to get Jim Jones to act right, and he’s still acting like… Jim Jones!

Here’s what else you can expect on the next episode of “Marriage Boot Camp”

The families navigate the dangerous waters of communication. Renee slips up and goes to Narcotics Anonymous while Amber and Tonya struggle as they run out of their medications. Panic strikes when a Boot Camper suffers a health crisis and collapses!

The new episode of MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: REALITY STARS FAMILY EDITION – “COME HELL OR HIGH WATER” – Airs Friday, April 13th at 9:00pm|8:00 C on WeTV