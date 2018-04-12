Get Well: K. Michelle Receives Two Emergency Blood Transfusions Due To Fake Cake Complications

K. Michelle Rushed To Hospital Over Silicone Butt Infection

The last week or so has been really bumpy for singer K. Michelle who is crying tears of joy. K. tells fans the silicone on her butt spread around, causing her legs to shut down. She says since last week, she’s had to have TWO blood transfusions and take medication to fight an infection.

Here she is, weeping on IG live.

K. seems to be better now, posting up this message explaining exactly what went wrong.

So many so called friends and family where no where to be found in this dark hour. People I’ve given my last 2. NO WHERE.?Only a few where there like @erndukes@akbar__v, Jan 12 I started a journey to correct a mistake I did over 6 years ago. The first surgery went well so we thought until my body started to shut down while I was on tour. For 26 cities I was on steroids to walk and keep down infection causing me to get off stage and be rushed to ER over 4 times and then the next day back on stage. I later found out the silicone had spread and I would be rushed back into surgery. Last Wednesday I entered surgery barely functioning with my legs and an infection. The surgery to remove all of this from me lasted a long 6 hours. The following days were spent with paramedics until i they realized my blood count was severely low and I was rushed into ER where I was admitted. 2 blood transfusions later I’ve been released and started therapy today heal and walk. I have the most skilled and amazing reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills and I’m blessed to be here. It hurts my heart to know there are girls out here who can’t afford to have the best and are just sitting around in pain and infection. I thought I was strong but this changed my life. I saw my life flash right in front of me.Only a few where there like @moniece_slaughter @richardlomaxbeauty , Ken, Myisha, management, my nurse Denita and my MOM by my bed every night. People had to work and were to busy be there for me. Please don’t try to call me now. I have no hate in my heart but I have no room for you. To those people who have lied on me and still continue to hurt me, I forgive you. I gotta be here for a reason now and fighting with you isn’t it. Slowing my life down now taking my time with my new music there are songs and truths 2 b told. I will sing them. But in my own time and way. My son needs me. Oh and those twins I want can FINALLY come This year because I’ll be able to actually pick them up. The small things matter most now🌻

Sheesh, feel better K.