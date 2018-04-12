Piss Off, Petunia! Teyana Taylor Dispels Rumors That Iman Shumpert Smashed Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Side Snack

Nice try thirsties…

Teyana Taylor Responds To Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

In the midst of those Khloe/Tristan cheating rumors, Teyana Taylor is jumping in to defend her marriage.

In case you’re wondering what Tristan Thompson slobbing down groupies has to do with Teyana and her hubby Iman Shumpert, let’s break it down;

Like Tristan, Iman plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and like Tristan, a seedy super thirsty InstaTHOT posted allegations that she’d smashed him behind his wife’s back.

Before her IG got deleted, Tristan Thompson’s side chick posted that there was more than 1 Cavs player she was smashing, then she posted on snap about missing Iman Shumpert “too”. Black Jesus be a fence!! 😩💀 pic.twitter.com/VeiFaho9J1 — Smillee Sims (@thesmilleesims) April 11, 2018

According to Teyana however, that’s 100% untrue and she wants people to keep “her d*** out of it.”

I SEEEEEEE YA PETUNIAAAAAA!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 leave my dick outta this!!!! Lmfao https://t.co/Ckk8amu1jm — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) April 11, 2018

LMAO! Petunia is a phrase Teyana says on “Teyana & Iman.”

So much for that rumor!