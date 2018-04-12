Piss Off, Petunia! Teyana Taylor Dispels Rumors That Iman Shumpert Smashed Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Side Snack
- By Bossip Staff
Teyana Taylor Responds To Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors
In the midst of those Khloe/Tristan cheating rumors, Teyana Taylor is jumping in to defend her marriage.
In case you’re wondering what Tristan Thompson slobbing down groupies has to do with Teyana and her hubby Iman Shumpert, let’s break it down;
Like Tristan, Iman plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and like Tristan, a seedy super thirsty InstaTHOT posted allegations that she’d smashed him behind his wife’s back.
According to Teyana however, that’s 100% untrue and she wants people to keep “her d*** out of it.”
LMAO! Petunia is a phrase Teyana says on “Teyana & Iman.”
So much for that rumor!