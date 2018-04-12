Blended Preciousness: Derrick Rose’s Ex-GF Mieka And Wife Alaina Bring Both His Seeds Together

Derrick Rose’s Kids Bond

Last night Derrick Rose had an extra special courtside treat waiting for him after his game. Both of his beautiful children were there to cheer on their daddy, as well as their mamas. Derrick recently welcomed a baby girl last month with his wife Alaina, and his son PJ (aka Derrick Rose jr.) is sooooo excited to have a sister.

Both PJ’s mama and Layla Malibu’s mama shared flicks from the special night of the kids bonding on the basketball court. Hit the flip to see their #FamilyFirst flicks.