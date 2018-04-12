Kongratulations! Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Girl—& Yes, Trifling Tristan Was There

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

Khloe Kardashian is the proud mommy of a baby girl.

Despite all the DRAMA surrounding her dirty dog d-distributing baby daddy, TMZ reports that Khloe gave birth around 4 a.m. this morning.

They also add that Kourtney, Kim, Kris and Khloe’s BFF Malika were by her side during the birth and yes, trifling Tristan Thompson was there.

So far, there’s no name for Khloe’s bundle of joy.

Kongrats Khloe, at least you got some goods in spite of everything.