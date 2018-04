A 22-yr-old black cyclist was killed on April 10th in LA on Manchester & Normandie, the streets made famous for the Rodney King Riots. Yesterday, at the vigil, a small riot broke out and a car barrelled through the crowd striking a man sending him flying into the air.

#LAPD Det's are seeking the publics help in identifying the person responsible for todays fatal hit & run involving a bicyclist in the 1300 block of W. Manchester. Susp driving a white Porsche Cayenne SUV. Any info, call @LAPDSouthTraff Det's at 323-421-2500. 📷:@CaptainJonTom pic.twitter.com/2lXwaThwy1 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2018

(LAPD)