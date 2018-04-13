Barbie On Bardi Crime: Funniest (And PETTIEST) Reactions To The Spicy Nicki-Cardi Saga
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Hilariously Petty Reactions To Nicki Vs. Cardi, Vol. 1
There’s so many moving parts to this deliciously messy Nicki-Cardi saga–it’s all one big spicy sloppy joe sammich–and we probably don’t know what we think we know BUT it’s safe to confirm that the tweets and memes are the absolute BEST thing on the internet right now.
Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) reactions to the spicy Nicki-Cardi saga on the flip.