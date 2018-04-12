Nicki Minaj Shed Tears Over ‘Motorsport’ And The Barbz Are Here To Destroy Quavo And Cardi B
- By Bossip Staff
The Barbz Want Blood
If you heard Nicki Minaj’s interview with Apple Music where she debuted her two new tracks, she shared some thoughts about the whole controversy with “Motorsport,” the song with Migos and Cardi B. According to Nicki, Quavo never stepped up defend her from rumors that she dropped her verse after Cardi’s. Also, Nicki is mad that Cardi never had any happy energy for her throughout their careers.
And now the Barbz are going all the way in on Quavo and Cardi. It’s ugly. Take a look at the beat down that’s happening on Twitter.