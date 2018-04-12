Exclusive: The Game Denies Reality Show Co-Star’s Claim That He Violated Court Orders In $7.1 Million Sex Abuse Case

The Game Appealing $7.1 Million Judgment In Favor Of “She’s Got Game” Co-Star Priscilla Rainey

The Game has come out swinging against his former “She’s Got Game” co-star’s claim that he violated a court order in her $7.1 million sex assault win against him.

Last month, Priscilla Rainey filed a motion for civil contempt against the “This Is How We Do” rapper, alleging that he flouted the judge’s orders by providing shoddy answers to her requests for The Game’s financial information. Her lawyer said under oath that The Game didn’t provide one answer or document in his response to her evidence demand.

But The Game said he did in fact respond to her requests for financial documentation, and if his answers weren’t to her liking, she never followed up with him and instead went blabbing to the judge. He said that he had a right to object to several of Rainey’s requests under the law, and said the woman tried to “punish” The Game instead of following up with him to resolve it.

Rainey sued The Game, accusing him of groping her private parts while on an after hours date while filming of “She’s Got Game.” A jury later sided with her and awarded her $7.1 million, but The Game appealed the decision, and that case is now making it’s way through the courts.

The Game wants the judge to deny Rainey’s civil contempt motion, and force her to pay his lawyers fees.

A judge is now set to rule on the matter next week.