Dirty Game: Scary Azz Seattle Seahawks Defer Colin Kaepernick’s Visit Because He Wouldn’t Agree To Stop Kneeling

Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Seahawks Postpone Kaepernick Visit Over Kneeling

Colin Kaepernick was potentially on his way back into the NFL, but before he went under center, the Seattle Seahawks wanted to know one thing.

They wanted to know if Kap would continue to kneel during the national anthem.

He did not confirm that he would stop. So the Seahawks pumped the brakes according to ESPN.

Image via Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty

The Seahawks had called the blackballed quarterback to see about potentially adding him to their roster. They booked his travel arrangements and scheduled personnel to be available, but at the last minute they tossed in the kneeling stipulations.

A “source” says that the Seahawks are still considering adding Kaep, despite the fact that they just signed QB Stephen Morris. Sounds like face-saving spin.

You can’t sell us bulls#!t, we know the prices.