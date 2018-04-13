More Details From The Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B “Motorsport” Controversy Have Surfaced And Their Fans Are At WAR

More Motorsport Details Emerge In Cardi Vs. Nicki

Okay so here’s what we know about the “Motorsport” controversy.

1. According to Cardi B, Nicki Minaj changed her verse for the song at some point in the recording process.

2. DJ Akademiks played the original version of “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj mentioning Cardi’s name

STOP THE PRESS. DJ Akademiks just playing Nicki’s ORIGINAL Motorsport verse & SHE ORIGINALLY SHOUTED CARDI OUT before she felt like Cardi was taking shots at her. WOW pic.twitter.com/BcVc4gw6Ui — Tae (@brokeboyvibe) April 12, 2018

3. The lyrics say: I’m with a couple bad b***** that’ll rip the party

If Cardi the QB, I’m Nick Lombardi

Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty

I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti

4. Nicki says that Atlantic actually wanted her to remove Cardi’s name:

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse? 😩🤣 #NickiDay #ChunLi — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 12, 2018

Well, now who is to blame for all the bad blood? Is Nicki right to be mad that nobody backed her up? Is Cardi rightfully feeling a way that Nicki even mentioned her? The timeline is split down the middle and there’s no end in sight. Take a look at the back and forth.