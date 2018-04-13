More Details From The Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B “Motorsport” Controversy Have Surfaced And Their Fans Are At WAR
More Motorsport Details Emerge In Cardi Vs. Nicki
Okay so here’s what we know about the “Motorsport” controversy.
1. According to Cardi B, Nicki Minaj changed her verse for the song at some point in the recording process.
2. DJ Akademiks played the original version of “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj mentioning Cardi’s name
3. The lyrics say: I’m with a couple bad b***** that’ll rip the party
If Cardi the QB, I’m Nick Lombardi
Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty
I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti
4. Nicki says that Atlantic actually wanted her to remove Cardi’s name:
Well, now who is to blame for all the bad blood? Is Nicki right to be mad that nobody backed her up? Is Cardi rightfully feeling a way that Nicki even mentioned her? The timeline is split down the middle and there’s no end in sight. Take a look at the back and forth.