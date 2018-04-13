Caucasity Audacity: Soft-Boiled Ostrich Egg Taylor Swift Gets Buried, Burned And Blown Away For Earth, Wind And Fire Cover
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14
❯
❮
Image via ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Taylor Swift Dragged For Covering Earth, Wind And Fire’s “September”
Taylor Swift is single-handedly trying to ruin every cookout, family reunion and Soul Train line henceforth.
This artisanal charcuterie board had the unmitigated gall to cover one of Earth, Wind and Fire’s most beloved songs, “September”…
It goes without saying Black folks are NOT here for it…
…but a civil war could ensure due to the soup cookies condescendingly caping for this mess
Flip the page to see the responses.