Caucasity Audacity: Soft-Boiled Ostrich Egg Taylor Swift Gets Buried, Burned And Blown Away For Earth, Wind And Fire Cover

Image via ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Dragged For Covering Earth, Wind And Fire’s “September”

AW HELL NO, KAREN!

Taylor Swift is single-handedly trying to ruin every cookout, family reunion and Soul Train line henceforth.

This artisanal charcuterie board had the unmitigated gall to cover one of Earth, Wind and Fire’s most beloved songs, “September”…

It goes without saying Black folks are NOT here for it…

Nah, man. Taylor Swift covering EWF’s “September” is not how I wanted to start the first warm weekend in DC. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) April 13, 2018

…but a civil war could ensure due to the soup cookies condescendingly caping for this mess

POC stop using the "white privilege" thing as receipt to drag white artist. If you are gonna criticize something then speak with facts and not with subjective things. Y'all should remember that Taylor Swift is a human, she has feelings. I think that seeing y'all posting shit(+) — Baz (@bazswift13) April 13, 2018

Flip the page to see the responses.